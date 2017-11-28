WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: Washington State Ferries, Sound Transit this Thursday

From the West Seattle Transportation Coalition:

We survived #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday … but what about #TransportationThursday?

The West Seattle Transportation Coalition November meeting is this Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood House High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

We have a great program on tap. Washington State Ferries Senior Planning Manager Ray Deardorf will be there to talk about the ferry system’s future plans and Sound Transit will also be on hand with a high-level view of ST3. Please join us for what promises to be a very informative evening.

This will be our last meeting of the calendar year. Our next meeting will be on Thursday, January 25, 2018.