West Seattle Thursday: Book benefit; baking; art; WSTC talks ferries & light rail; WSHS open house; more!

Last day of November – here are highlights for the rest of today and tonight:

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am, for kids of all ages, at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

‘REVEALING TODAY’S NORTHWEST COASTAL PEOPLES: NATIVE CULTURAL GATHERINGS’: 3:30-6:30 pm artist-recognition event with demos and panel discussion at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Art Gallery. The gallery’s in Brockey Center toward the south end of campus. Everyone’s invited! (6000 16th SW)

HEALTHY SMILES OPEN HOUSE: See the new location of Healthy Smiles by Dr. Saturay (WSB sponsor) during an open house, 4-8 pm. (3222 California SW)

WINTER BAKING DEMONSTRATION: ‘Tis the season to … bake! Chef/cookbook author Kim O’Donnel demos seasonal recipes at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, 4:30-5:30 pm. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

BOOKFAIR BENEFITING HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY! Tonight, 6-7:30 pm at Barnes & Noble/Westwood Village, and online for five days:

Everybody is invited to a fun family night of storytelling, a holiday sing-along, and a scavenger hunt! If you make any purchases, Barnes & Noble will donate a percentage of your sale to the Highland Park Elementary PTA (make sure to mention our bookfair!). Funds will go toward events and enrichment programs that support our students and their families. If you can’t attend the bookfair, you can still participate in the fundraiser by entering Bookfair ID 12233862 during checkout in the store or online at BN.COM/bookfairs from 11/30/17 to 12/04/17.

(2600 SW Barton)

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 8th grader planning to go to WSHS next year? Tonight’s the chance to tour the school and find out more about it, 6:30-8 pm open house. (3000 California SW)

FERRIES & WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL … are the main topics at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, with guests from Washington State Ferries and Sound Transit, as previewed here. 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

THE SLAGS: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

PREVIEW A BIG HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Nothing unique in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide for today/tonight but the next big wave of events starts tomorrow, so if you get some time, preview this BIG holiday weekend by browsing through it!