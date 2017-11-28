WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Land Cruiser; found, dumped holiday star; seasonal crime-prevention advice

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, plus crime-prevention advice:

STOLEN LAND CRUISER: That’s Ketsy‘s Toyota LandCruiser, “stolen from in front of our house near 47th and Erskine sometime between 10 pm and 6 am last night/this morning. Keep an eye out. She’s easy to spot and identify with a black hood and roof.” Call 911 if you see it. (added) Plate # ASL1277 – police report # 17-438713.

Meantime, from the found-and-apparently-stolen file:

WERE YOU AWAITING THAT STAR? From Grandma and GiGi:

This beautiful star was found in opened packaging, with no shipping information, discarded along a street in WS. We want the owner to have their star.

If it might be yours – let us know.

PREVENTING HOLIDAY-SEASON CRIME: Just as we were getting ready to publish the two reports above – Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Burbridge sent her latest newsletter, with seasonal advice – read it here (PDF) or as embedded below: