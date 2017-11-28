West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search after robbery, hit-run

November 28, 2017 8:45 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 Crime | West Seattle news

A reader reports that two of their relatives were taken to the hospital after a robbery and hit-and-run incident at 25th SW and SW Myrtle about an hour ago. The reader says two people in a white Toyota “pulled a gun on one, stole everything, beat him, then fled the scene,” after hitting the other man with a car, and damaging his car too. We’re working to find out more. (Added: No new info, so we will follow up Wednesday. If you have any information, the case number is 17-439646.)

