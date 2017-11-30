WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: High-profile case updates; mail thief on video

We start tonight’s Crime Watch roundup with updates on three high-profile defendants (all of whom remain in jail):

ANNA KASPAROVA, ABEL LINARES-MONTEJO: Another set of dates was scheduled today for the co-defendants in the September murder of Edixon Velasquez outside his Westwood home – they are both due back in court for a trial-readiness hearing on January 12th, and depending on how that goes, a trial date of January 23rd. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

KIERRA WARD: The woman charged with first-degree assault after the October knife attack on an Admiral woman walking with her baby was back in court Wednesday. It was a routine hearing, with the only result the decision that she’ll be back in court December 14th for another check on where things stand.

And one reader report tonight:

MAIL THEFT: From Ryan:

I had mail stolen from my front porch at 4 AM this morning on 50th in North Admiral. My camera got some videos of the person walking back and forth (the one of it actually happening is below), but obviously not the perp’s face. Already filed a police report.

(Initial number T17014275.)