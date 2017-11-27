West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Construction-site burglary arrests; home broken into; another decoration theft

November 27, 2017 4:57 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch – first, from SPD Blotter:

3 ARRESTED IN CONSTRUCTION-SITE BURGLARY: A 911 caller reported seeing two intruders at the construction site at the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and Edmunds around 2 am, putting items into a box and taking it to a waiting car. Here’s what SPD says happened from there:

Officers responded and saw the car traveling along Fauntleroy Way SW. The officers ran the plate of the vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen from a Renton address. Officers stopped the stolen car and found three people inside. Officers spoke with the witness who said the passengers, a 25-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man, were the same people they had seen in the construction area earlier. Officers placed the two under arrest for burglary and booked them into King County Jail. Officers also arrested the 28-year-old driver for possession of a stolen vehicle and will work with prosecutors as that case moves ahead.

The two burglary suspects remain in jail this evening, according to the online register.

Also – two reader reports:

HOME BURGLARIZED: Just in from Tyler:

I got home from work today and my house has been broken into. This happened between 8:30 am-2:30 p today.

Back window shattered (very small window that would be tough to enter through, the police and I believe it was a kid).

Glass shattered in my kitchen and doors and dressers all opened and rummaged through in every room. Back sliding door left wide open, lucky our indoor cat didn’t leave.

Tablet, laptop, Xbox one, and about 15 newly wrapped Christmas gifts under the tree have all been stolen.

I am on the 8100 block of 17th Ave in Highland Park.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS STOLEN: Erica near 51st/Edmunds reports that “our holiday lights (projection dots on our house) were stolen from our front yard last night between 8 pm and 5 am … We put them up yesterday with our kids; they were so sad this morning to find they had been taken!”

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Construction-site burglary arrests; home broken into; another decoration theft"

  • Heather November 27, 2017 (7:25 pm)
    Reply

    The theft is disheartening to hear about. Yes, it’s a city but still crappy.

  • Mark November 27, 2017 (10:41 pm)
    Reply

    Heather

    Yes its a City, but this ongoing theft problem needs to be abated.  Maybe some old school get tough on crime and enforce punishment is in order. 

    It is aparent the current slap on the wrist approach is not working.

    MJ

  • Kjcatgirl November 28, 2017 (11:39 am)
    Reply

    I get tired of these repeat offenders not having any consequences, and the rest of us paying the price.

  • tipster November 28, 2017 (12:37 pm)
    Reply

    tyler is there a detective working on your case?? if so can you please post there info i may have some tips for you or them

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann