WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Construction-site burglary arrests; home broken into; another decoration theft

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch – first, from SPD Blotter:

3 ARRESTED IN CONSTRUCTION-SITE BURGLARY: A 911 caller reported seeing two intruders at the construction site at the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and Edmunds around 2 am, putting items into a box and taking it to a waiting car. Here’s what SPD says happened from there:

Officers responded and saw the car traveling along Fauntleroy Way SW. The officers ran the plate of the vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen from a Renton address. Officers stopped the stolen car and found three people inside. Officers spoke with the witness who said the passengers, a 25-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man, were the same people they had seen in the construction area earlier. Officers placed the two under arrest for burglary and booked them into King County Jail. Officers also arrested the 28-year-old driver for possession of a stolen vehicle and will work with prosecutors as that case moves ahead.

The two burglary suspects remain in jail this evening, according to the online register.

Also – two reader reports:

HOME BURGLARIZED: Just in from Tyler:

I got home from work today and my house has been broken into. This happened between 8:30 am-2:30 p today. Back window shattered (very small window that would be tough to enter through, the police and I believe it was a kid). Glass shattered in my kitchen and doors and dressers all opened and rummaged through in every room. Back sliding door left wide open, lucky our indoor cat didn’t leave. Tablet, laptop, Xbox one, and about 15 newly wrapped Christmas gifts under the tree have all been stolen. I am on the 8100 block of 17th Ave in Highland Park.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS STOLEN: Erica near 51st/Edmunds reports that “our holiday lights (projection dots on our house) were stolen from our front yard last night between 8 pm and 5 am … We put them up yesterday with our kids; they were so sad this morning to find they had been taken!”