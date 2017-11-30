WATER TAXI ALERT: Delays tonight, with regular boat out of service

(Added: Texted photo – Spirit of Kingston at Seacrest tonight)
Thanks to the person who texted about a delay in the West Seattle Water Taxi’s departure from downtown around 5 pm. We hadn’t found the reason until this alert just came in:
The West Seattle and Vashon routes of the Water Taxi could be delayed at least 10-15 minutes tonight as all route departures will use the north side of the Pier 52 dock. The Doc Maynard has been taken out of service due to mechanical issues. West Seattle will resume service with the 5:25 pm departure from Pier 52 on the Spirit of Kingston.
| 0 COMMENTS