(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:51 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported so far in/from West Seattle.

NOTES: The school-bus strike IS over, as promised, and full service is expected today … The stadium zone will be busy tonight, with Sounders FC hosting Houston at 7:30 pm at CenturyLink Field.

7:20 AM: SDOT reports a crash at 36th and Barton.