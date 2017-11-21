West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Pre-holiday Tuesday watch; deadly crash on 1st Ave. S.

November 21, 2017 6:57 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:57 AM: One incident in the area so far – 1st Avenue South is closed south of the West Seattle Bridge, to Hudson, because of a crash at 1st/Andover [map] that killed a bicyclist.

7:05 AM: Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives are investigating that crash so the closure could last hours.

Further south, there’s also now an emergency response to a 3-vehicle crash toward the north end of the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge.

7:29 AM: WSDOT says two lanes on the 1st Ave. S. Bridge have reopened, but the HOV lane remains blocked.

8:06 AM: Per scanner, southbound 1st Avenue S. will be reopening south of the West Seattle Bridge; northbound will remain blocked as the investigation continues.

8:36 AM: Northbound I-5 trouble downtown – a crash response at the Convention Center.

Meantime, one transit note – no Metro alerts about cancellations in this area (so far) today, but we did ask yesterday about the multiple recent Route 56 alerts, and this story published last night is the result.

8:51 AM: A reminder from SDOT:

9:04 AM: 1st Avenue S. is now clear.

9:22 AM: Thanks again for sharing info when you see a problem your West Seattle neighbors should know about – if/when you can safely/legally use your phone, text or call our 24/7 hotline, 206-293-6302 – thank you!

10:20 AM: SPD now has published an SPD Blotter update that says the bicyclist who was killed by a hit-run driver was a 61-year-old man. No description of the vehicle yet.

  • Gatewood November 21, 2017 (7:36 am)
    I was victim of a hit and run this morning at 6:45ish. Latest model Toyota Prius, black, dark grey, or blue in color. 

    Ran into the back of my pickup with ladder rack, reversed and took off when the light turned green and I pulled into Taco Time.

    Eastbound on Fauntleroy. Stopped at the Faunt/35th red light right before getting onto the WSB, right lane. Just West of the Taco Time parking lot entrance. 

    Police report filed. 

  • Also John November 21, 2017 (8:18 am)
    Horrible to hear about a biker being killed.  What an awful tragedy for the bikers family.  I ride in every morning and I just received an email making sure I made it to work safely.

    On these wet dark commutes cars and bikers need to be extra careful.  Cars need to put down their cell phones (yes…your still on them) and pay attention to the road…..bikers need to be even more cautious and keep an eye out on what’s happening around them 360 degrees.     It’s so important to make sure you and your bike can be seen….and that laws are followed.   Make sure your lighting is clearly visible to all cars.  Just this morning at around 6:10am I was going under the viaduct and another biker went against the red light.  He had no lights on his bike, was dressed in dark bike gear with a dark bike….and had his helmet strapped to the side of his bike.  It was a single speed bike with the close grip straight bar.   I believe it was more important for him to look hip than to be safe.

    My thoughts are with the bikers family this morning………….. 

    • WSB November 21, 2017 (8:33 am)
      The first callout for this crash was before 6 am, so there’s no chance this was related. So far we’ve heard it described on the scanner as a hit-and-run – no recent update from SPD so we don’t know if the driver has been found. I am hoping they will add more information via SPD Blotter once the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad clears the scene. – TR

  • Brian November 21, 2017 (8:54 am)
    Looking on Google maps you can see that 1st ave south where the accident occurred is a bike sharrowed roadway. However the sharrows are painted in the parking lane, directly adjacent to the curb. What good does that do?! In many cases they are completely covered by parked cars, so are not visible to drivers, thereby reducing their effectiveness. Shouldn’t they be painted adjacent to the parked cars, so they remain visible?

  • waikikigirl November 21, 2017 (11:33 am)
    I came upon this tragedy  on my way to work this morning, I work in one of the buildings this happened in front of…sad very sad. Our security cameras picked up the accident and has been turned over to the SPD.  I won’t say what we saw on it, SPD will do their job. I feel bad for the truck driver that came upon it and my heart goes out to the riders family and all involved. 

  • Mark November 21, 2017 (11:54 am)
    This is sad.  Bike riding in winter months is inherently less safe due to darkness, rain and drivers not paying attention and poorer visibility.

    We all need to be more aware when driving, bike riders have a right to use the street and need to be given space, especially this time of year.  

  • aa November 21, 2017 (12:26 pm)
    I don’t know if its because my eyes are just getting used to the dark and the rain again but it seems very hard to see out there.  Everyone with their classic Seattle dark clothes!  I don’t talk on my phone and I try to pay attention but its feels so dangerous.  Making a turn with the rain and glare, it really is hard to see if someone is crossing the street.  What can I do to help?  I am going stop at the yellow and wait for the next green light.  It really isn’t that long until it comes back to me and I think it will help me from rushing through intersections.

     Also, how about if we make an effort to contact the city to get a left arrow turn light on 35th going onto Avalon?  Tracy- any chance you can provide the email for the city department?  Thank you!

     

  • newnative November 21, 2017 (1:19 pm)
    Everyone is talking about how dangerous it is out there and bicyclists should wear brighter clothes, shouldn’t run lights, streets should be lit differently, etc. However, this collision was a crime. A person killed a bicyclist and fled the scene. I wish these stories didn’t always lead into this comment saga about bike safety, when it’s really about crime. 

  • T November 21, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    Everyone needs to follow the law(s) and look out for each other, no matter which mode of transportation you choose.

  • annika November 21, 2017 (5:12 pm)
    My thoughts and prayers for this man’s family.  What a terrible thing to happen.

  • T November 21, 2017 (9:36 pm)
    I see many people driving vehicles and operating bikes without headlights/lights in the dark of night and early morning. Also during the day when it’s raining. I’ve seen it when it’s snowing too. Not commenting on the fatality but just in general, lights are key to seeing and being seen. It’s also illegal for vehicles to not have lights on 30 minutes after dusk or something like that. I see it often enough that I wanted to say something in the name of safety. Thanks, let’s take care of each other and live up to the good reputation our community has. I am sorry someone died. I hope the person that fled is apprehended ASAP.

  • waikikigirl November 24, 2017 (1:37 pm)
    @WSB…Do you know if there has  been any arrests or updates on this horrendous crime (bicyclist)? 

    • WSB November 24, 2017 (3:06 pm)
      SPD has not announced anything; I checked the jail register and I don’t see any new bookings for vehicular homicide, which is what I expect one would show up as. Won’t be able to ask SPD media relations until Monday, otherwise, but we’ll definitely check then too. – TR

  • waikikigirl November 24, 2017 (5:58 pm)
    @WSB…thanks for checking. 

  • waikikigirl December 2, 2017 (9:03 am)
    I haven’t heard or seen anything more on this bicyclist.

    Is it because he was one of the homeless in the Sodo area and that is why no more news on him? If so… he is still a person, someone’s family member…or is no news because of the investigation still in progress? 

    • WSB December 2, 2017 (9:40 am)
      No idea. The medical examiner never announced an ID.

