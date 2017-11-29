West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Fauntleroy/Oregon

November 29, 2017 5:45 pm
5:46 PM: Thanks for the tips on this – a multiple-vehicle crash is causing some trouble at Fauntleroy/Oregon as the evening commute home peaks. We’re told it’s on the westbound side, which is the busiest this time of night. We’re on our way to find out more. No medic unit has been dispatched – just a single SFD engine – so if anyone is hurt, it’s not major.

5:59 PM UPDATE: Right now the most serious effect is on Oregon – you can’t turn onto it from WB Fauntleroy. A tow is awaited for the vehicle that remains on scene (top photo). Police confirm no serious injuries.

  • P November 29, 2017 (6:44 pm)
    Truck just arrived. I was behind it. 

    • WSB November 29, 2017 (6:48 pm)
      Thank you for the update – we have had to move on to other things so appreciate eyes-on updates!

