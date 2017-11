Thanks to Gary Jones for this afternoon’s view from Alki Point of the U.S. Coast Guard heavy icebreaker Polar Star, which is based on the downtown waterfront but, with tugs, is currently headed toward Manchester, according to MarineTraffic.com. The Polar Star is in its 45th year of service and is supposed to go out of service next decade, though it may not have a successor, and, per reports like this, badly needs one.