SCHOOL-BUS STRIKE: First Student drivers plan one-day walkout Wednesday

2:17 PM: Just in from Seattle Public Schools: No yellow-school-bus service tomorrow (Wednesday, November 29th) because school-bus drivers plan a one-day strike. (Thanks to those who just called and texted to make sure we had heard!) Here’s the announcement on the SPS website:

The First Student bus drivers have stated they are going on a one-day strike, effective Wed., Nov. 29. This means there will be no yellow school bus service on Wed., Nov. 29. Families will need to make other transportation arrangements to get their child to and from school. We anticipate the First Student bus service will resume Thurs., Nov. 30. We recognize the inconvenience this will have on Seattle families and have gathered answers to questions families may have.

You can read those answers on this page. As noted here back on Sunday night, this has been a possibility for months – the drivers, represented by Teamsters Union Local 174, have not reached agreement with First Student (who is their employer, not the district) on health and retirement issues.

ADDED 2:27 PM: Here’s the union’s announcement about the strike, which also describes it as a one-day action, and says picketing is planned Wednesday at two locations, including the big First Student bus yard in South Park (8249 5th Ave S.).