UPDATE: One-day strike for First Student school-bus drivers today

{Picketers at South Park bus yard – photo from Al)

5:57 AM: As announced Tuesday afternoon, drivers for First Student, which provides yellow-school-bus service for Seattle Public Schools, are out today on a one-day strike. That means no buses for about 12,000 students around the city. School IS in session, so those students’ families have to get them to their schools some other way. Teamsters Union Local 174, which represents the drivers, says the strike is a protest of “First Student’s unilateral change and implementation of an inferior medical plan for its employees,” adding, “Bus service should resume on Thursday, November 30; however, a longer strike can be called at any time if a deal is not reached.” The district says it expects to confirm the end of the strike with messages to families and the public later today.

12:08 PM UPDATE: The district says some buses did run this morning, though it doesn’t say where, and that those buses will run again this afternoon. (You might have seen video of one bus going through the picket line in South Park; we have a version of that – added above.) Affected families will be notified directly by phone, according to the district. Meantime, the district still says it’s expecting full service to resume tomorrow.