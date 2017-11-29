West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

47℉

UPDATE: Police recover stolen car, arrest 2 in Fairmount Ravine area

November 29, 2017 8:16 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

8:16 AM: Police have taken two people into custody after following a stolen car westbound over the bridge and into the Fairmount Ravine area. More information as we get it.

8:52 AM: The area where this all ended is a narrow hillside dead-end over the ravine and we can’t get there; the car will be towed and impounded. We still hope to obtain and add follow-up information later.

9:09 AM: Just talked with Det. Patrick Michaud in the SPD media office. He confirms that what we’ve reported above is what this came down to – a stolen car was spotted in the South Precinct, police followed it as the driver continued over the bridge, into the Admiral area, then into the dead-end hillside area over Fairmount Ravine, and took two into custody (on Brook SW). The car is a silver Honda Civic.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Police recover stolen car, arrest 2 in Fairmount Ravine area"

  • Also John November 29, 2017 (9:17 am)
    Reply

    That’s a good looking Land Cruiser.  That car gets better looking the older the model is.  Each year Toyota seems to make it uglier……..

  • Mark November 29, 2017 (9:47 am)
    Reply

    Thank you WSB I had seen several police cruisers with lights flashing cruising the area.  And once again simply checking the blog provides the answer as to what is going on.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann