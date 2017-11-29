UPDATE: Police recover stolen car, arrest 2 in Fairmount Ravine area

8:16 AM: Police have taken two people into custody after following a stolen car westbound over the bridge and into the Fairmount Ravine area. More information as we get it.

8:52 AM: The area where this all ended is a narrow hillside dead-end over the ravine and we can’t get there; the car will be towed and impounded. We still hope to obtain and add follow-up information later.

9:09 AM: Just talked with Det. Patrick Michaud in the SPD media office. He confirms that what we’ve reported above is what this came down to – a stolen car was spotted in the South Precinct, police followed it as the driver continued over the bridge, into the Admiral area, then into the dead-end hillside area over Fairmount Ravine, and took two into custody (on Brook SW). The car is a silver Honda Civic.