JUNCTION HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Garlands up; Night Market preview…

The second phase of West Seattle Junction decorations went up today – garlands of greenery across many storefronts, making it ever-more-festive for Hometown Holidays, as Saturday’s Night Market and Tree Lighting are only three days away.

From the Junction Association, here’s the list of who you’ll find at the Night Market, 3-7 pm Saturday:

-Holy Rosary School with wreaths and garlands

-Darigold with eggnog

-Erose Creations with handmade crafts

-Dream Dinners with gift cards and gift items

-Jon Boy Caramels

-Honest Biscuits

-Timber City Ginger Beer

-Basilic with hand-painted baby clothes, original art, and prints

-Sketches by the Sea with illustrated prints, cards, stickers, totes

-Heidi Fish Swimwear

-Bakery Nouveau

-Funky Jane’s with accessories

-Pinned & Penned with holiday cards, gift tags, and packaging

-Alki Beach Glass with wire-wrapped Alki Beach glass and stone jewelries

-Hope Lutheran with ornaments and cocoa

-It’s Cathy Wu with greeting cards, stickers, art prints

-Westside School with pine cones

-Seola Bee Company with honey

-Snooter-Doots with knitted items

-Alki Art Fair with T-shirts

-Dreke Designs with handmade wood-turned wine stoppers, bottle openers, coffee scoops, plates, bowls, etc.

-WestSide Baby – bring diapers!

-Whole Foods – cider and cookies

-Santa! Photos throughout the Night Market

This will all be in closed SW Alaska between California and 42nd, alongside Junction Plaza Park (42nd and Alaska), where the tree-lighting event will start at 5 pm, hosted by Sundae + Mr. Goessl, continuing until the tree is lit at 5:30 pm, with stage performances continuing until 6:15 pm. Find more Hometown Holidays info here! (WSB is media sponsor again this year.)