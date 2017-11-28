West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Mayor Jenny Durkan takes office, with city tour including West Seattle stop

November 28, 2017 4:15 pm
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

(WSB video of Youngstown event, replacing what was Seattle Channel live-stream window from earlier)

4:15 PM: We’re at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, where newly inaugurated Mayor Jenny Durkan will be appearing soon. Though this was the initially announced time, it’s slid a bit, and is likely to be closer to 4:45. When she appears here, the Seattle Channel live feed will be accessible via the window embedded above, or by going here. She took the oath of office at the Ethiopian Community Center in Rainier Beach about half an hour ago, and declared it was time to “get to work.” We’ll update when she arrives.

The event here, by the way, is to be emceed by West Seattle-residing County Council Chair Joe McDermott, who has already arrived.

4:50 PM: The mayor is at the podium. We count 70+ people on the side of the room, including Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. County Executive Dow Constantine just administered a ceremonial 2nd oath:

The mayor said she realizes West Seattle used to be a city all its own but she’s glad it’s part of Seattle now.

5:03 PM: Mayor Durkan wrapped up her speech and signed an executive order about rent assistance (read it here), and shortly she will be off to her next stop, in the International District. Seattle Channel also planned to stream that, so we’ll leave the video window up for a while. We recorded our own video of this stop and will add it when it’s ready to upload. The mayor, by the way, promised she would be back in West Seattle often – so often we’ll “get sick of” her. In fact she is already planning a second visit tomorrow, at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), to talk about her plan to expand college access. More later.

7:50 PM: Our video of the Youngstown event is now atop this story. We’ve added a few more photos, too. Among the people we talked to there was the police chief:

We asked her the question she said “everybody” has been asking her – is she staying on in the Durkan administration? She said she’ll be talking with the new mayor next week about the department’s future, but for today, she was planning to go to all five events, but staying on the sidelines because “it’s (Durkan’s) day.” Other top police brass were there, and County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, too:

Not only is the new mayor coming back tomorrow as mentioned above, she also has a transition-team member coming to West Seattle tomorrow night to listen to community members’ concerns.

  • Scott November 28, 2017 (4:55 pm)
    And so starts the new terror in Seattle’s lack luster Mayor’s since Greg Nickels left office. 

    • GOP in WS November 28, 2017 (7:32 pm)
      I could not disagree with you more, and I’m a moderate Republican.

  • TJ November 28, 2017 (5:42 pm)
    Why don’t you come all the way up into West Seattle to see what’s going on here mayor? That stretch of West Marginal hasn’t changed much in 30 years, so isn’t reflective of the changes going on up here. You know, lots of new giant boxes built, lots more on the way, continued desire by your friends to expand into our great neighborhoods, and NO infrastructure improvements to suppport this. Oh, that’s right, just wait until 2030 when the train comes. How about coming to the junction and saying you won’t support the further decay of West Seattle with HALA? If not, then don’t come back. And maybe it’s time to become our own city again. That was the big push in the 70’s being the city was ignoring the peninsula’s desires (like now), mainly a new bridge. It took a phony ship “accident” that took out the old bridge to get federal funding to get the current bridge and appease us.

    • AmandaK November 28, 2017 (6:38 pm)
      West Marginal?  You mean Delridge Way.  The often overlooked, underserved eastern part of West Seattle?  Right?

      • WSB November 28, 2017 (8:17 pm)
        To one of TJ’s points: Even if the mayor only got right back in her car and headed back to the bridge to get to stop #3 in the ID, she would indeed have seen new construction – immediately north of Youngstown. 

  • TJ November 28, 2017 (7:30 pm)
    I somehow had the Duwamish Longhouse in my head. Nevertheless, she should come up the hill to see the mess her predecessor helped create. And what exactly does “overlooked” and “underserved” mean? While I hate HALA and MHA, Delridge seems overlooked in upzoning for the debacle and would be prime ground for it

    • AmandaK November 28, 2017 (10:12 pm)
      TJ – I ‘m having a hard time entertaining your comments.   I don’t have the time or inclination to detail it all to you.  If you would like definitions of “overlooked” and “underserved”, look to a dictionary.  If you would like to know what happens in Delridge – dig a little bit.  But you can’t hate HALA and MHA and think it’s a great idea for an area you apparently know nothing about. 

  • Erithan November 28, 2017 (8:06 pm)
    Hem reading over that thing is a bit confusing, how would it effect somone who’s been on the waiting list(and lost an apartment because of sha negligence…and 500$ at that..) since 06′?


    Hpping they address how SHA neglects and treats residents at their buildings eventually too.(sorry grumpy)

    • WSB November 28, 2017 (8:15 pm)
      Hi, E – there also was a news release that might explain it a little more clearly but I’ve been waiting for that to appear on the city website so I can link it, rather than cutting and pasting the whole thing.

  • Dr. Frank November 28, 2017 (9:15 pm)
    More morally corrupt leadership voted into office.  What is wrong with the people in Seattle?

  • wscommuter November 28, 2017 (10:46 pm)
     Dr. Frank … please, do enlighten us … what – precisely – is the basis for you saying Mayor Durkan is “morally corrupt”?   I’d love to know.   You must have inside information the rest of us don’t.  Please, share.  

