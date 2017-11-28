GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s how to help your neighbors today

(UPDATING THROUGH THE DAY/NIGHT as we hear of local additions)

9:09 AM: After Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday … now it’s Giving Tuesday. If you can chip in to your favorite nonprofit, this is the day to do it. So far we’ve heard directly from one local campaign – the Lafayette Elementary School PTA:

We are hoping to raise $4,005 during this campaign to support instrumental music, the purchase of basic school supplies, and the procurement of eight tablets for low-income students so they are able to do their digital math and reading assignments (Note: Lafayette has moved completely away from homework packets and uses RazKids and DreamBox platforms for student-variable learning).

They’re receiving contributions via this GoFundMe page. Anyone else in West Seattle/White Center with a Giving Tuesday campaign? Please post a comment, or e-mail us, and we’ll add it to the story! Also remember that we have holiday-season-specific giving/volunteering opportunities listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

10 AM: We’ve also heard from WestSide Baby, which would love to get a boost today for its work helping thousands of babies and kids – here’s where to donate.

ALSO ADDED:

Concord International Elementary – Grocery Gift Cards: “Concord International Elementary School is an incredible school with bright, hard-working kids, loving families, and passionate staff. Concord serves a high-poverty community — 75% of our kids qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch and many of our kids benefit from our weekly Backpack program, which sends home meals over the weekend. We would love to raise enough for a $50 grocery gift card for each child in the Backpack program for the 16 days away from the food programs.” (Donate here) … Concord also has a greening/safety project (learn/help here), and its general PTA PayPal donation link is here.

Fairmount Park Elementary PTA: “We are raising money to help support the budget gap for critical programs such as program support for the school’s library, physical education, visual arts, and music, grants and scholarships for families experiencing hardship, classroom support, educational field trips and assemblies and our student council leadership program.” PayPal donation link is here.

YMCA HELP FOR HOMELESS YOUTH: Donate here to help with this:

The YMCA is the largest provider of housing for homeless young adults in King County, housing 280 young people on any given night. It provides support services such as education, employment and mental health counseling to help young people reach their full potential. Every dollar raised through #GivingTuesday will go toward these crucial, life-saving services. Just for today, Delta Air Lines will match all gifts. With added support from individuals who donate on Giving Tuesday, we can make a bigger impact on ending youth homelessness. Please step up and help the Y help our youth today. No donation is too small.

WEST SEATTLEITES’ NONPROFIT SUPPORTING CONSERVATION ON A NICARAGUAN ISLAND: Just got this Giving Tuesday addition from a West Seattleite who is co-director of the new nonprofit Guias Unidos: