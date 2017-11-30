FOLLOWUP: See inside new offices of Healthy Smiles by Dr. Saturay

Dental offices with art in every room. That’s what you’ll find at the new offices of Healthy Smiles by Dr. Saturay, as we discovered at their open house tonight.

When we introduced Dr. Kathleen Saturay (above, with the mural that’s in the lobby) and her team as new WSB sponsors two weeks ago, we mentioned they were moving and expanding in December. Tonight they showed off the new offices in Springline, at 3222 California SW. And there’s a lot to see!

The move wasn’t far in distance – right across the street from where Dr. Saturay’s practice used to be.