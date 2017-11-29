FOLLOWUP: Dates set for RapidRide H Line open houses, as online survey continues

Two weeks ago, we brought you first word of a survey launched by Metro as it plans the conversion of Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line. At the time, Metro mentioned it planned open houses in December so you can ask questions and share your opinions. With December approaching and no word of dates, we checked in with Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer. He tells WSB that the dates have just been set, and that Metro and SDOT staff will be at both meetings::

*Saturday, Dec. 9: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Burien Library Multipurpose Room, 400 SW 152nd Street, Burien *Wednesday, December 13: 5 – 8 p.m. at Mount View Elementary School in White Center, 10811 12th Ave. SW

There also will be an “online open house” December 9th through 22nd, which will be linked from Metro’s RapidRide page when it’s ready.

Meantime, the survey that launched November 14th is still open, and Switzer says it will remain available for another three-plus weeks. So far, he says, nearly 500 people have responded as of late Tuesday – 178 registered, the rest anonymously. And Metro is “also doing paper surveys in the community that include translated versions in Vietnamese, Somali, Spanish and Khmer. We’ll have outreach staff talking to people in coffee shops, near bus stops and on the streets, and in coordination with the White Center Community Development Association.” The conversion is planned for 2020 but design will start next spring, so they’re seeking the next round of feedback now.