DAY 3: Mayor Durkan creates Small Business Advisory Council

November 30, 2017 3:50 pm
(Photo from twitter.com/mayorjenny – signing ceremony @ Elliott Bay Book Company)

After two West Seattle visits in two days, new Mayor Jenny Durkan went to Capitol Hill today to sign her latest executive order. But given how many small businesses we have here, it’s worth noting: She’s ordered the creation of a Small Business Advisory Council to be sure that “small businesses have a role in informing policies and programs as well as access to resources (and to) provide input on impact of City decisions, make policy recommendations, and help increase access to tools and resources available to small businesses.” The order (read it here in full) says the mayor will appoint the group’s members, and that its charter will be set by February, with its first meeting by March. The announcement notes that the city “has about 36,500 businesses with fewer than 50 employees that employ nearly 200,000 people in Seattle.”

5 Replies to "DAY 3: Mayor Durkan creates Small Business Advisory Council"

  • Mark November 30, 2017 (6:01 pm)
    What about creating a panel to thoroughly review the budget and ax programs that are no longer relevant or are not effective?

    SDoT for one has too many chiefs and overhead that exceeds reasonableness.

    • Mr. J November 30, 2017 (6:20 pm)
      We get it, you don’t like SDOT. Let’s stay o topic and focus on small businesses and how the City and Community can help them. You can email the Mayors office with you SDOT wish list. 

  • Mark November 30, 2017 (6:42 pm)
    Mr. J

    I am a small business owner!  And I still remember receiving a threatening letter from the City to pay all taxes. 

    A simple congratulatory letter identifying City requirements/contact data would have been better.

    Reducing the City B & O tax rate would also help.  

    MJ

    • Mr. J November 30, 2017 (7:48 pm)
      That’s great! As am I! 

       As a business owner, I’m sure this news of this advisory council would be welcomed. The City is providing a forum to discuss the challenges of owning and operating a business and participate in changing policy. Let’s discuss that and not SDOT. As business owners we face a lot of challenges and cannot presume what we each face in our different fields. A letter and lower taxes isn’t a fix all for everyone which is why this council is welcomed news

