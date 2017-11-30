DAY 3: Mayor Durkan creates Small Business Advisory Council

(Photo from twitter.com/mayorjenny – signing ceremony @ Elliott Bay Book Company)

After two West Seattle visits in two days, new Mayor Jenny Durkan went to Capitol Hill today to sign her latest executive order. But given how many small businesses we have here, it’s worth noting: She’s ordered the creation of a Small Business Advisory Council to be sure that “small businesses have a role in informing policies and programs as well as access to resources (and to) provide input on impact of City decisions, make policy recommendations, and help increase access to tools and resources available to small businesses.” The order (read it here in full) says the mayor will appoint the group’s members, and that its charter will be set by February, with its first meeting by March. The announcement notes that the city “has about 36,500 businesses with fewer than 50 employees that employ nearly 200,000 people in Seattle.”