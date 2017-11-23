West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Body found on the Lincoln Park shore

November 23, 2017 11:24 am
11:24 AM: Thanks for all the tips about police on the south end of the Lincoln Park waterfront. They have taped off part of the beach where we are told a body was found. Our crew talked to a woman who says she found the body while out for a walk with her dog less than an hour ago. She said the person appeared to be male, gray-haired. Police apparently found ID on him, but had no comment on the situation except that they were awaiting the Medical Examiner.

11:44 AM: As noted by commenters, there was an extensive search two days ago to the south for a man in his 80s reported to have gone into the water in Des Moines, 10+ miles south of here. Coast Guard and King County crews had searched exhaustively for him without success.

12:35 PM: We checked with the King County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had heard whether this was the person they had been searching for. No notification so far, according to spokesperson Sgt. Cindi West.

1:44 PM: We also have talked with SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson. Final word on an ID and cause of death would have to come from the Medical Examiner, but he says it’s currently NOT being investigated as foul play (we had verified with the officers on scene that Homicide detectives had not been called out), and also says SPD is indeed looking into whether the discovery is connected to the Des Moines disappearance on Tuesday.

  • Alki Resident November 23, 2017 (11:37 am)
    Oh no, sounds like it’s the old man who went of the pier in Des Moines the other day. 

  • Jissy November 23, 2017 (11:39 am)
    So sad, I wonder if it is the man who jumped off the pier in Des Moines a couple nights ago.  RIP

    http://waterlandblog.com/2017/11/22/man-in-80s-apparently-jumps-off-pier-resulting-in-huge-response-tuesday-night/

    • WSB November 23, 2017 (11:44 am)
      I was just adding that part now that we’re back at HQ; had to publish the story with the phone in the car since we had left the house on a coffee run when all this broke out (thanks again to all the people who messaged us!). Don’t know, but we’ll of course be following up.

  • Marianne November 23, 2017 (11:43 am)
    The Burien Blog reported that an elderly man jumped from the pier at the Des Moines marina on Tuesday night and that, unfortunately, he was not found at that time.  I am wondering if this is connected.  Condolences to family(ies).  Such a difficult time of year for so many.

    • WSB November 23, 2017 (11:49 am)
      Just to be clear, because we saw some of the initial coverage on that, it was not clear if he had jumped or had fallen. The US Coast Guard described it via Twitter as “Man was seen entering the water Tuesday night.” They and King County conducted extensive searches before finally giving up on finding him.

  • AJP November 23, 2017 (12:10 pm)
    Oh dear. Condolences to the woman who found him. 

  • Kersti Muul November 23, 2017 (12:51 pm)
    Oh my.

    I was just walking in the upper park.

    How tragic. I hope he is at peace and that the Salish Sea was kind and quick when she took him.

  • Yes2WS November 23, 2017 (7:30 pm)
    I honestly think there’s a good chance he lost his balance. My dad, also in his 80’s is having a difficult time with balance lately.  A tragedy either way and I feel for his family and loved ones. :-(

  • Jack Spara November 23, 2017 (8:59 pm)
    Puget Sound….

  • Ryan November 24, 2017 (3:46 am)
    There have been multiple reports (within the last week) from a washington squid fishing report forum about arguments and aggressive/rude local fisherman on the des moines pier.  Probably not related, but worth investigation.  

  • Mike November 24, 2017 (8:28 am)
    Sad, feel for their friends and family.

  • Jen November 26, 2017 (11:47 am)
    Was there ever an identification? 

    • WSB November 26, 2017 (12:05 pm)
      Because government offices are closed for the holiday weekend, we won’t be able to get updates before tomorrow.

  • :-) November 26, 2017 (1:14 pm)
    Yes it was the man from Des Moines. It was announced at our church this morning.

  • G.W. November 27, 2017 (2:58 pm)
    He was the man from the Desk Moines Pier. He was a member of our church, Grace Lutheran in Des Moines. We are all saddened by his loss. 

  • Diane November 27, 2017 (3:21 pm)
    hoping for a follow-up to this story; sorry to hear it’s the man from Des Moines; glad it wasn’t 2 separate men who died

    • WSB November 27, 2017 (3:49 pm)
      No official confirmation so all we have at this hour are the comments.

    • WSB November 27, 2017 (4:08 pm)
      So far I don’t have official confirmation – the Medical Examiner’s Office isn’t updating their media line today because of technical trouble, so we’ll have to go with the commenters.

  • JKH November 28, 2017 (6:00 pm)
    Did they identify him yet?

  • LMN November 30, 2017 (1:31 pm)
    Mr. Otto Wieland, 86yo

    Grace Lutheran Church will have a Celebration of Life memorial

    in Mr. Wieland’s honor on December 9, from 9am to 10:30am.

