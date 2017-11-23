UPDATE: Body found on the Lincoln Park shore

11:24 AM: Thanks for all the tips about police on the south end of the Lincoln Park waterfront. They have taped off part of the beach where we are told a body was found. Our crew talked to a woman who says she found the body while out for a walk with her dog less than an hour ago. She said the person appeared to be male, gray-haired. Police apparently found ID on him, but had no comment on the situation except that they were awaiting the Medical Examiner.

11:44 AM: As noted by commenters, there was an extensive search two days ago to the south for a man in his 80s reported to have gone into the water in Des Moines, 10+ miles south of here. Coast Guard and King County crews had searched exhaustively for him without success.

12:35 PM: We checked with the King County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had heard whether this was the person they had been searching for. No notification so far, according to spokesperson Sgt. Cindi West.

1:44 PM: We also have talked with SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson. Final word on an ID and cause of death would have to come from the Medical Examiner, but he says it’s currently NOT being investigated as foul play (we had verified with the officers on scene that Homicide detectives had not been called out), and also says SPD is indeed looking into whether the discovery is connected to the Des Moines disappearance on Tuesday.