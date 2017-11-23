BIZNOTE: West Seattle Produce announces (temporary) closing date

West Seattle Produce, on a site that’s been targeted for redevelopment for years, has just announced it’s closing at the end of this year, and hoping to reopen at a new location next spring. From today’s announcement:

… It is with heavy hearts we announce we will be closing our doors at the end of this year. The development bug finally got to us and our beloved stand will likely soon become West Seattle’s newest 7-story apartment building. It has been a joyous ten years on the Fauntleroy block and we could not have done it without your support. We love and will miss you all but hopefully not for long! It is our hope to open at a new location in the West Seattle area in Spring of 2018.

This will be the second time WSP has had to leave a site that was planned for redevelopment – its original location 7 1/2 years ago was across the street, where The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) is now. As mentioned in the announcement, an apartment building is planned for WSP’s current site at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW, but that’s not the first proposal since it moved there six years ago; before the apartment plan, a CVS drugstore was proposed for the site, but that plan was scrapped in mid-2016. The new plan includes about 300 apartments, and some commercial space, in two buildings.

P.S. Again, WS Produce has announced it’s closing at the end of the year – but remains open for business until then, and in fact, as you can see in the photo above, is about to start selling Christmas trees.