BIZNOTE: West Seattle Produce announces (temporary) closing date

November 23, 2017 1:35 pm
West Seattle Produce, on a site that’s been targeted for redevelopment for years, has just announced it’s closing at the end of this year, and hoping to reopen at a new location next spring. From today’s announcement:

… It is with heavy hearts we announce we will be closing our doors at the end of this year. The development bug finally got to us and our beloved stand will likely soon become West Seattle’s newest 7-story apartment building.

It has been a joyous ten years on the Fauntleroy block and we could not have done it without your support. We love and will miss you all but hopefully not for long! It is our hope to open at a new location in the West Seattle area in Spring of 2018.

This will be the second time WSP has had to leave a site that was planned for redevelopment – its original location 7 1/2 years ago was across the street, where The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) is now. As mentioned in the announcement, an apartment building is planned for WSP’s current site at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW, but that’s not the first proposal since it moved there six years ago; before the apartment plan, a CVS drugstore was proposed for the site, but that plan was scrapped in mid-2016. The new plan includes about 300 apartments, and some commercial space, in two buildings.

P.S. Again, WS Produce has announced it’s closing at the end of the year – but remains open for business until then, and in fact, as you can see in the photo above, is about to start selling Christmas trees.

  • Al November 23, 2017 (1:57 pm)
    Oh great another apt building

    • WSB November 23, 2017 (2:32 pm)
      Two. Many community members argued that the previous proposal for a one-story CVS would be dramatically underutilizing the 4722 Fauntleroy portion of the site, which has been zoned a while for mixed-use development up to 85 feet (as are the two parcels to the north that hold single-story Les Schwab Tires, which is NOT part of the redevelopment proposal). – TR

  • wb November 23, 2017 (2:55 pm)
    I love west seattle produce.  I always have felt welcome as I shopped there.  To the employees:  hope to see you at your new place.

  • annaeileen November 23, 2017 (3:39 pm)
    It’s going to be a sad time between their closing and reopening.  They have  great produce, a great beer selection and are always the nicest and friendliest people.  Over the years they have offered wonderful suggestions that have helped me create memorable meals.  I hope they open a quickly as they can!

  • Blbl November 23, 2017 (10:09 pm)
    Here’s hoping you reopen soon.   Great produce, great people. 

  • Rb November 23, 2017 (11:25 pm)
    I hope they will relocate on a location with less grocery stores. Lower California avenue? Highland park? Delridge? Alki? Seaview?

  • Tommyt November 24, 2017 (7:27 pm)
    The owner is from New Zealand so we refer to this business as The Kiwi. We have so enjoyed patronizing this business for all the reasons stated above but also because the guy who runs the place is my apple curator and has turned me on to some varieties I wouldn’t have tried. Here’s hoping they find a spot to reopen. 

  • JanS November 25, 2017 (1:15 am)
    300 apartments…isn’t that about the size of The Whitaker?
    Lovely…another canyon…. I swear, this “island” is gonna sink with
    all these people moving here.  Sigh. 

  • Beth November 30, 2017 (7:53 pm)
    This is so maddening! How unconscionable can this city get, to allow more transient apartments to squeeze out small business. Their UGLY patchwork buildings scaring our city is bad enough…but forcing our small business out so corporate retail (that cares ZERO…ZERO about WS) can move in and be the staple of greed we hate. Disgraceful. 

