BIZNOTE: Duos expanding, taking over The Sanctuary at Admiral

The Admiral District event venue that also happens to be a city landmark is changing operators. Duos Catering, known for its 2940 SW Avalon Way venue, is about to take over the former church at 2656 42nd SW that’s now known as The Sanctuary at Admiral. It’s not just an operator change – Duos plans to overhaul the interior, too, as we learned from Duos co-proprietor Joshua Cooper, who says they are excited to be getting the keys December 1st. He explained their plan via e-mail:

We will be remodeling the space a bit and couldn’t be more ready for it to start! The opportunity to manage Sanctuary popped up this past January and we knew right away that we had to jump on board. We’ve been part of the West Seattle community for 5 years now and we couldn’t imagine a more supportive community to expand into. We really believe that the space has potential to be one of the best venues in Seattle and we are proud to bring that to West Seattle.

We’ve really taken the time to recreate each room to provide a new kind of special to the venue world. We know that there are a lot of venues to choose from and we feel that our space offers an alternative to the more common open concept venues. Our goal is to create a luxe hotel lobby vibe complete with mid-century furnishings while still retaining the soul of the building. We really want our clients and guests to step inside and be greeted with that wow factor that really sets the mood of their event.

There will be a complete redesign of the interior and it begins with the Foyer the first week of December. We will refurbish the fir and terrazzo flooring and bring in some custom lounge furnishings. When you first enter you will find a really awesome 8ft tall antiqued mirror with these cute little glass floral fasteners. There will be some brass mirrors, tables, and lamps peppered throughout the room as well to act as our pop of color.

From there we are working our way down with new flooring and wall applications into the Speakeasy and Private Green Room. The Speakeasy has a bar and stage as before, but it’s surrounded by

vibrant blue velvet chairs, leather sofas, brass and antique bronze tables, wool Deco inspired throw rugs, and plum colored walls. We are shooting for a whisky bar edge that has a rich luxurious feel with vibrant color accents. The Private Green Room is dressed similarly but has more of a cigar club vibe with an old port hole bar, iron furnishings and a hide throw rug (synthetic of course).

The Main Room and the upstairs Private Suite will also get the full treatment. New carpeting and wall applications will be applied to the upstairs Lounge, Bath, and Dress Room. All will be decked out in new mid-century furnishings and decor. The Main Room stage is still up front and center and we anticipate inviting some great local talent to perform on both stages to continue our community events as we do down at The Lounge venue on Avalon Way.