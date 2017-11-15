West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Duos expanding, taking over The Sanctuary at Admiral

November 15, 2017 1:39 pm
(WSB photo)

The Admiral District event venue that also happens to be a city landmark is changing operators. Duos Catering, known for its 2940 SW Avalon Way venue, is about to take over the former church at 2656 42nd SW that’s now known as The Sanctuary at Admiral. It’s not just an operator change – Duos plans to overhaul the interior, too, as we learned from Duos co-proprietor Joshua Cooper, who says they are excited to be getting the keys December 1st. He explained their plan via e-mail:

We will be remodeling the space a bit and couldn’t be more ready for it to start! The opportunity to manage Sanctuary popped up this past January and we knew right away that we had to jump on board. We’ve been part of the West Seattle community for 5 years now and we couldn’t imagine a more supportive community to expand into. We really believe that the space has potential to be one of the best venues in Seattle and we are proud to bring that to West Seattle.

We’ve really taken the time to recreate each room to provide a new kind of special to the venue world. We know that there are a lot of venues to choose from and we feel that our space offers an alternative to the more common open concept venues. Our goal is to create a luxe hotel lobby vibe complete with mid-century furnishings while still retaining the soul of the building. We really want our clients and guests to step inside and be greeted with that wow factor that really sets the mood of their event.

There will be a complete redesign of the interior and it begins with the Foyer the first week of December. We will refurbish the fir and terrazzo flooring and bring in some custom lounge furnishings. When you first enter you will find a really awesome 8ft tall antiqued mirror with these cute little glass floral fasteners. There will be some brass mirrors, tables, and lamps peppered throughout the room as well to act as our pop of color.

From there we are working our way down with new flooring and wall applications into the Speakeasy and Private Green Room. The Speakeasy has a bar and stage as before, but it’s surrounded by
vibrant blue velvet chairs, leather sofas, brass and antique bronze tables, wool Deco inspired throw rugs, and plum colored walls. We are shooting for a whisky bar edge that has a rich luxurious feel with vibrant color accents. The Private Green Room is dressed similarly but has more of a cigar club vibe with an old port hole bar, iron furnishings and a hide throw rug (synthetic of course).

The Main Room and the upstairs Private Suite will also get the full treatment. New carpeting and wall applications will be applied to the upstairs Lounge, Bath, and Dress Room. All will be decked out in new mid-century furnishings and decor. The Main Room stage is still up front and center and we anticipate inviting some great local talent to perform on both stages to continue our community events as we do down at The Lounge venue on Avalon Way.

You’ll find those events online, Cooper says, with a “temporary website” up at thesanctuarybyduos.com until they update the existing website. Meantime, they’re offering special rental rates on holiday parties during December.

P.S. The outgoing operator, Foodz Catering, is having a public decor/furniture sale this Saturday (November 18th) at the venue, starting at 9 am.

  • Marcee Stone-Vekich November 15, 2017 (1:55 pm)
    Good luck!  Great food and great people!  

  • barbatsea November 15, 2017 (9:13 pm)
    It’s a great space. I had my wedding and reception there in 2014 and it was a blast.  Best of luck to Duos!

  • Admiral November 15, 2017 (9:17 pm)
    Please do something about parking.  Residents who live nearby have a very difficult time when there is an event at the Sanctuary.

    • Swede. November 15, 2017 (9:31 pm)
      Like what? Build a parking garage? Buy the surrounding streets and make them parking only? There isn’t anything they can do about it and I’m sure they are annoyed to that thier customers can’t find parking while being there. 

      • 22blades November 16, 2017 (6:51 am)
        Maybe it’s just not a feasible venue. The building was originally designed as a church; a limited crowd on Sundays and the appropriate allowance for churchgoer parking. Then it morphed into an occasional event space. Now it wants to morph into a full time venue (read retail food).

        • WSB November 16, 2017 (7:35 am)
          No, that is not what they are planning. This is a change of management (and decor/ambience), not a change of ownership, not a change of use.

      • JanS November 16, 2017 (2:16 pm)
        I live 1/2 block away from this venue on 42nd Ave. This was a street of apartment buildings before this was ever an event center. At the time it first opened the owner assured me they had an agreement to use the old back parking lot of Safeway, which is now gone, replaced by Element 42, whose tenants now park on the street a lot. Between them, commuters who park, Safeway employees, and shoppers who don’t use the lots there, it can be a nightmare. Forget parking for visitors . I have had a home based business where I see my clients here (massage), and sometimes they’ve had to park on 41st, or even used Safeway lot, and hoped that they didn’t get caught. Event attendees have parked illegally on SW Lander, have blocked fire hydrants, and catering trucks have blocked the one way alley behind the building, the route that we residents use to get to our parking behind our apt buildings. So, seriously, parking needs to be addressed, if for nothing more than being a good neighbor. Sarcasm about  “what? build a garage?” really not needed.

        And if Duo’s is reading these comments, a suggestion…trim the hedge on the side of the building at the entrance to the alley, as it’s a visual hazard, since  some people don’t pay attention to the one way signs. Have almost met head on with people coming from the  opposite direction a few times.

        Having said that, I really liked duos when they were  a lounge/restaurant, etc. venue. Delicious food, good service, great atmosphere. I truly wish them luck, look forward to events open to the public. Good luck !

  • Onya November 15, 2017 (9:24 pm)
    Are you adding AC? We attended an event that was so hot last summer that we left early.

  • Mark November 15, 2017 (10:50 pm)
    There is a parking garage at Bartell’s that is only a couple of blocks away.  Maybe a parking arrangement could be made.

  • Cheri Trainor November 16, 2017 (12:55 pm)
    I love DUO’s, so excited that it is closer to my place, good luck, this is pretty exciting! 

  • Cami November 16, 2017 (6:25 pm)
    So excited to see these changes. It’s going to be great!

  • AdmiralSDV November 16, 2017 (8:43 pm)
    Oh please, the parking situation is not nearly as bad as you’ll have people believe. I’ve lived (and parked) 100 ft from the Sanctuary for years and it’s hardly been an issue. Stop being such a curmudgeon and enjoy the charm of this unique space, and if you can’t handle living in the city, there’s plenty of space in unincorporated King County or out on the peninsula for you to spread out on. 

    Best of of luck to the new managers of the space!

  • JanS November 16, 2017 (9:33 pm)
    I am going to assume that was directed at me, Admiral DV. Yes, it can be awful. I have lived in this apt, 1/2 block away from the Sanctuary for 19 years, 43 years in West Seattle. Everything I posted above is true, whether you choose to believe it or not. I have lost clients because of the parking. Is it that way all the time? Of course not. Only when there are evening functions, weddings, big receptions…you know, like the one that bused it’s people in for the reception, and then parked the bus illegally on SW Lander in a no parking zone right across from the intersection with 42nd. So glad you haven’t experienced it.

    • JanS November 16, 2017 (9:51 pm)
      and, yes, I’m familiar with the Sanctuary…have been to function, dinners there…it’s lovely…, and I know Duo’s will make it even better. One of my building mates has worked there for some time.

  • GWG November 17, 2017 (1:25 pm)
    Parking all over W.S.  is getting sparse. As long as they continue to build huge multi family monstrosity ‘s it’s going to get even worse. 5 or 6  years ago,I don’t recall traffic jams on  California Ave.  now it’s a daily occurrence! So happy hunting folks!

  • Xana La Fuente December 5, 2017 (6:36 pm)
    This is amazing news! Those rooms needed some love and the deco ideas are spot on. I really want to get married here, and I have filmed Jeff Angell playing at Duos several times, I sure hope they get him for the opening! Woo hoo! My website live streams and films music around Seattle, I filmed Disco Cowboys at The Sanctuary when they tried out for the wedding band. I really hope they keep the main stage as is, maybe add some depth to the main room. A big band show would be amazing…oooooh I’m getting so many great ideas! 

  • Xana La Fuente December 5, 2017 (6:45 pm)
    Rergarding parking, I worked at Safeway and at Bartell’s.  The underground parking lot at Bartell’s is almost empty at night, I parked my Jeep there every night. There is more parking than say  downtown and I’d rather see people stay in the area and drink than go downtown or to Ballard etc.  Seattle is growing, there are a lot of things most of ” us ” do not like about it, but this can only be good for West Seattle. It’s not any better at Whiskey West and all that place does is ell overpriced booze and food. At least these guys are planning on bringing music to the neighborhood. Whiskey West said they were doing that but they only have occasional acoustic shows… the loss of The Feedback has been such a bummer. Now you have to drive to Slims on 1st south or The Royal Room in Coulmbia City,  What WS really needs is a 13 Coins! 

