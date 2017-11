(WSB photos. WSHS #5 above, Abdullahi Mohamed)

High-school basketball season is on! At West Seattle High School tonight, the Wildcat boys faced visitors from Australia, the West Sydney Giants. The result: A 77-32 win for head coach Keffrey Fazio‘s varsity team.

(WSHS #15 above, Cass Elliott, and #3, Kendall Green)

Next on the schedule for the WSHS boys, a home game at 8:30 pm Friday against Nathan Hale HS, 0-1 after losing their season opener tonight to Puyallup..