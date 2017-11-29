BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth girls start season with victory, and new head coach

(WSB photos)

Between a slow start and a close call toward the end, the Chief Sealth International High School varsity girls played some exciting basketball on their way to a season-opening home win Tuesday night, 39-30 over Kennedy Catholic HS. It was a promising debut for new head coach Cartiea French-Toney.

The first quarter had Sealth down 6-1 at one point – but the Seahawks fought back, and by its end, they were up 10-7.

#2, senior Jasmine Smith, was top scorer. But Sealth’s defense against the Lancers was vital too. A dramatic double-teaming moment with two minutes left in the first half forced Kennedy to turn the ball over, and that was extra momentum propelling Sealth to a 19-13 halftime lead.

The second half was barely 30 seconds old when #1, senior Aundra Tuchscherer, got the first basket.

The lead kept growing, with a three-pointer by Smith just about a minute later giving the Seahawks a double-digit lead.

Kennedy wasn’t giving up, though, and with less than two minutes left in the game, pulled to within three points. Sealth’s resolve toughened and they piled on a few points in the next minute, then a few more, and the final score was 38-30.

Next scheduled game for the Sealth girls: 6 pm Saturday at Rainier Beach.