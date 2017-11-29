West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth boys off to 2-0 start

November 29, 2017 10:35 pm
More basketball home openers tonight. One went so fast, it was over before our photographer arrived. It took less than an hour for the Chief Sealth International High School boys to dispose of the Australian travel team that visited tonight, 81-45. That was just one night after they opened the season on the road, 84-72 over Mount Rainier High School (Des Moines) Tuesday. Next up for head coach Colin Slingsby‘s Seahawk boys: They play at Rainier Beach, 7:30 pm Saturday.

