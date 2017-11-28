West Seattle, Washington

ALSO REPRESENTING YOU: Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda takes office

November 28, 2017 11:22 pm
(Photo by Joseph Peha)

Also taking office as soon as the election results were certified today – new City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who was elected to at-large (citywide) Position 8. Like Mayor Jenny Durkan, Mosqueda takes office earlier than would be customary because of a domino effect going back to former Mayor Murray’s resignation. Since the previous P-8 officeholder, Tim Burgess, was appointed to serve as mayor until today – he didn’t run for re-election anyway – interim councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley‘s term concluded today, and Mosqueda took office. Her final margin of victory over Jon Grant was 60 percent to 40 percent. West Seattle-residing Councilmember Lorena González was re-elected to the other citywide position (9) but there’s no rush for her re-swearing-in.

