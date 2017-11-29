Alchemy: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Alchemy in the West Seattle Junction as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what Alchemy and its parent company – soon to open its second Junction venture – would like you to know:

We are F2T Hospitality. Our goal as a company as a whole is to provide a food and beverage program that utilizes locally sourced ingredients to stretch our customers’ palates while also making you feel as comfortable as if you were sitting in your own living room with friends. Our menus are familiar, playful with just a hint of culinary and mixologist playfulness.

Alchemy is the first of two ventures that will be popping up around the West Seattle neighborhood. The second being Vine & Spoon on California Ave. We love it here. From the beginning, our motivation has been not to change but enhance this vibrant neighborhood in our own special way. Grow as our community develops and get to know everyone who walks through our doors.

We invite you to stop in, introduce yourself, and try some of our delicious items. And please, don’t be intimidated. Our entire staff is here to help you along the way. We know craft cocktailing can be a foreign language to even the most avid drinker, and Chef Larkin Young‘s play on some of his childhood memory dishes and comfort foods may not read as simple at times, but we assure you you will love it all as much as we loved preparing it for you, and we LOVE talking about it because we are passionate about what we do. You will no doubt meet Katie Benjamin walking around chatting with tables. She loves to talk about our food and drinks so don’t hesitate to chat her up about our menus or whatever else you are thinking about.

So pop in and see us. Grab a cocktail in some flip flops, in your suit straight from the office, or on date night. We are all about your experience, whatever it may be, and can’t wait for you to try us. And if you have already, please come see us again soon! 4717 42nd SW.

