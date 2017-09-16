YOUR SATURDAY: Mountain Fest, WestFest, Fiestas Patrias, sales, games, more!

Thanks to Danny McMillin for sharing the photo of last night’s moon. If it’s out tonight, it just might be red, since wildfire smoke has moved back in. But don’t let that get in the way of your Saturday – the last weekend of summer begins with these highlights rom the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LIONS CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8-11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle, $7 gets you breakfast courtesy of the Lions Club. (4217 SW Oregon)

2ND TIME SALE: 9 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy UCC, it’s day one of this mega-sale, as previewed here Friday. (9140 California SW)

TAI CHI ON ALKI: Just a few more Saturdays for this year’s series of free 9 am classes by Alki Statue of Liberty. Never been? Check out this new video. (61st SW/Alki SW)

SUNDODGER INVITATIONAL: Starting at 9 am and continuing through mid-afternoon, it’s this year’s big cross-country meet for high-school and college runners at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: It’s International Coastal Cleanup Day and Puget Soundkeeper is leading a cleanup at Alki, 9:30 am-noon.

WESTFEST: 10 am-10 pm at Holy Rosary School, it’s the annual “carnival of community,” with rides, games, food, and entertainment. Here’s the stage schedule:

10:30 AM Toddler Time w/Friendly Clown

12:00 PM West Seattle’s Got Talent “Dance Off”

2:00 PM Raymond The Magician Magic Show

3:00 PM Mode School of Music

4:00 PM Comerford Irish Dance

5:00 PM Intermission

6:00 PM Live Fly

7:00 PM The Maddy Wyse Band

8:00 PM Raffle Winners Announced!

8:05 PM Dad Band

(42nd/Dakota/Genesee)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ARTS/CRAFTS MARKET: 10 am-6 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse – details in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE AND FESTIVAL: 11 am-1 pm parade, followed by a festival and health fair until 6 pm, in South Park. Our preview from Friday includes information on the route and the participants.

MOUNTAIN FEST: 11 am-5 pm at Camp Long, a day of free fun celebrating mountaineering – including the park’s legendary Schurman Rock. See the schedule of events, activities, and highlights in our preview from Friday night. (5200 35th SW)

CELEBRATION OF CHINESE CULTURE: Noon-3:30 pm in the garden courtyard at Seattle Chinese Garden: “This family-friendly event for all ages includes performances of dance, music, and song from 1 to 2:15, followed at 2:30 to 3:30 by a class for children demonstrating how to do a Chinese dance (parents and others welcome to watch). Come early for a Chinese painting demonstration from noon to 1 pm. Also enjoy Chinese dishes and snacks at a food booth.” Ticket info in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL-BOARD REP: Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors‘ representative for West Seattle and South Park, Leslie Harris, will be at Delridge Library 3-5 pm for a drop-in community-conversation meeting. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

URBAN HOMESTEAD FOUNDATION PIG ROAST: 5-9 pm, dine and celebrate at the site the UHF is working to save and transform. Details in our preview, including ticket info. (50th SW/SW Dakota)

MEET THE ARTIST: At Virago Gallery in The Junction, 5-9 pm:

Dahlia Elsayed’s first show with Virago Gallery features works on paper on the theme of language, landscape, poetry and shifting perspectives. The 16 works in the show include paintings and a series of 12 painted paper collages with handwritten text as part of the image. Dahlia Elsayed combines text and imagery to create visually narrative paintings that document internal and external geographies. She begins with verse as a starting point of each work and uses the edited texts in created landscapes, mixing the psychological with the topographical.

(4306 SW Alaska)

CIDER TASTING: At Sound & Fog in The Junction, 5 pm-8 pm. (4735 40th SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT PROST! “Come drink big biers, win prizes, play hammerschlagen, and dance on tables! We are doing it all and doing it in our dirndls and lederhosen. 7 different Oktoberfest biers on draft and great swag to win all weekend.” 7 pm tonight at Prost! West Seattle, “Warsteiner ceremonial keg tapping and party. Lots of giveaways, Brotzeitteller to share, and plenty of David Hasselhoff on the playlist.” (3407 California SW)

FREE FAMILY GAME NIGHT: 7:30 pm-9:30 pm at Kenyon Hall:

Geri Cooper brings back her vast game collection to Kenyon Hall for another Free Family Games Night. She has Yahtzee, Sorry, Monopoly, Parcheesi, Trivial Pursuit, Dominoes, Hearts, Spades, Rummy, Rummikub, Checkers, Cribbage, Pictionary, Jinga, The Worst Case Scenario, Go Fish, Jacks, Manacles, Backgammon, Chinese Checkers, Sequence, Apples to Apples, Battleship, and Uno. Not enough variety? Then bring your own favorite game to share. Prizes will be given to the winners, and the Mighty Wurlitzer will be played! Free admission, but be sure to bring something from your collection of White Elephant treasures for our fall gift exchange. We’ll serve punch and popcorn.

(7904 35th SW)

THREE BANDS: Iron Kim Style, Nosretep, Fraktal Phantom are live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $5 cover. 21+.(4210 SW Admiral Way)

SERIOUSLY … there’s more! See all the listings for today/tonight on our complete calendar.