YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle Food Bank benefit ‘A Grand Affair’ 3 weeks away

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Food Bank)

It’s easy to join the West Seattle Food Bank‘s fight against hunger – here’s one way: Buy a ticket for this upcoming party! Here’s the announcement from WSFB:

Just 3 weeks away!

Please join us for the West Seattle Food Bank’s Roaring ’20s-themed “A Grand Affair” Cocktail Benefit on Friday evening, September 29th, beginning at 6:00 pm, at the Westland Distillery (2931 First Ave. So. in SODO).

Bring your friends to this fun benefit that will celebrate the Food Bank’s achievements in helping our neighbors who are in need of food and other services. The evening will be filled with casino-style gaming with a chance to win prizes, hosted wine, beer, & hors d’oeuvres, whiskey tasting, themed cocktails by Peel & Press (served by owner Dan Austin) and The Bridge, Husky Deli’s famous Beer Floats served by their own Jack Miller, a photo booth, live auction, and Funds for Food.

Try to win against celebrity dealer Jodi Brothers, AM morning host on 97.5 The Jet. Dress is cocktail attire but themed costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $65/guest in advance until Sept. 15th and $75 after Sept. 15th and at the door. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of gaming chips with each ticket. To purchase tickets, see our fabulous live auction items, or get more A Grand Affair information, go to: westseattlefoodbank.ejoinme.org/AGrandAffair.

The West Seattle Food Bank provides 8400 individuals yearly – through 111,350 requests – with nutritious food and other needed services through our shopping style distribution, Mobile Food Bank, Home Delivery, Backpack Program, Baby & Child Corner, Pet Pantry, Bookcase and Community Connections.