YOU CAN HELP: Ticket time for West Seattle Helpline’s annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors celebration

We hear a lot about homelessness – but not so much about what’s being done to help people before a financial crisis puts them on the street. In our community, that’s a big part of what the West Seattle Helpline does, and it needs your support to keep that work going – as the need grows. One way to help: Go to its annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors dinner/auction, November 3rd at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Your ticket awaits you right now; here’s what you need to know:
The West Seattle Helpline puts a stop to homelessness through rent and utility assistance, bus tickets, and their Clothesline, the largest all-ages clothing bank in Seattle.
The 8th Annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fall Dinner & Auction raises crucial funds to ensure that all of our neighbors in need have a place to turn when they need help getting back on their feet. Join us for an evening of celebrating and strengthening our wonderful West Seattle community!
Event Schedule:
~6:00-7:00 pm > Cocktail Hour, Live Music & Silent Auction
~7:00-8:00 pm > 3-Course Dinner, Local Beer & Wine, and Event Program
~8:00-9:00 pm > Live auction including vacations and one-of-a-kind experiences, and our famously competitive (and delicious) dessert dash!
Click this link to purchase tickets before they sell out!
For more information, go here.
The event also has room for more sponsors – find out about that here.
