YOU CAN HELP: Ticket time for West Seattle Helpline’s annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors celebration

We hear a lot about homelessness – but not so much about what’s being done to help people before a financial crisis puts them on the street. In our community, that’s a big part of what the West Seattle Helpline does, and it needs your support to keep that work going – as the need grows. One way to help: Go to its annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors dinner/auction, November 3rd at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Your ticket awaits you right now; here’s what you need to know:

The West Seattle Helpline puts a stop to homelessness through rent and utility assistance, bus tickets, and their Clothesline, the largest all-ages clothing bank in Seattle.

The 8th Annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fall Dinner & Auction raises crucial funds to ensure that all of our neighbors in need have a place to turn when they need help getting back on their feet. Join us for an evening of celebrating and strengthening our wonderful West Seattle community!

Event Schedule:

~6:00-7:00 pm > Cocktail Hour, Live Music & Silent Auction

~7:00-8:00 pm > 3-Course Dinner, Local Beer & Wine, and Event Program

~8:00-9:00 pm > Live auction including vacations and one-of-a-kind experiences, and our famously competitive (and delicious) dessert dash!

Click this link to purchase tickets before they sell out!

For more information, go here.