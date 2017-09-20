YOU CAN HELP: Join The Whale Trail in volunteering for Sunday’s Orca Half Marathon in West Seattle

(WSB photo from 2016’s Orca Half)

We’ve been lucky enough to be able to share news, and photos/video, of recent orca sightings. Now, you can do something for the whales – by volunteering to help with the Orca Half Marathon next Sunday (September 24th):

Volunteers Needed!

Do you have a few hours to spare Sunday morning? Are you concerned about our endangered southern resident orcas and do you want to promote shore-based whale-watching? The Whale Trail needs your help!

The Orca Half Marathon will be held this Sunday 9/24 in West Seattle from 9 to 1. The Whale Trail is the charity partner for this event for the second year in a row.

The course follows the West Seattle shoreline, passing four Whale Trail sites along the way.

450 race participants are running for individual orcas. Race bibs are customized with the ID and life histories of specific whales!

Mike, the inflatable orca modeled after J-26, will greet runners, their friends and supporters at the finish line.

L-pod was in the area yesterday, making an early and unexpected return to our waters. Maybe they were checking out the course – or looking for Mike?

You Can Help! We need 10 to 15 volunteers to help to staff an aid station for the marathon (passing out water to runners).

Sign up NOW at the Orca Running website here, and be sure to tell them you’re with The Whale Trail! (Write it in the registration form.)

Once the marathon slots are filled, we also need help with Whale Trail activities, especially tending Mike. He eats a lot of inflatable salmon. ;)

Setup starts at 8:30 and we’ll close down at 1. Come for a few hours or stay all day!

Please email donna@thewhaletrail.org and let me know what hours you can be there.

The need to protect the southern resident orcas has never been more clear or urgent.

There are 77 individuals in the population – 7 fewer than this time last year.

If the current population trend continues or worsens, J, K and L pods could go extinct in less than 100 years (WDFW 2005)

Join us on Sunday and become part of the solution for the southern residents. Meet your neighbors, have fun, and maybe we’ll see some whales!

About The Whale Trail

The Whale Trail is a series of sites where the public may view orcas and other marine mammals from shore. Our mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of whales and our marine environment. Our overarching goal is to ensure the southern resident orcas recover from the threat of extinction.

Through our current sites and signs, including two on every Washington State ferry, we reach more than 50 million people each year. The Whale Trail is currently adding new sites along the west coast, from California to British Columbia, throughout the southern resident orcas’ range and beyond.

The Whale Trail is led by a core team of partners that include NOAA Fisheries, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Seattle Aquarium, Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, and the Whale Museum. The Whale Trail BC is spearheaded by the BC Cetacean Sighting Network.

Many members of The Whale Trail teams met when they worked together to return Springer, the orphaned orca, to her pod. This summer we celebrated the 15th anniversary of Springer’s homecoming, coinciding with a confirmed sighting of her second calf!

The Whale Trail is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, headquartered in Seattle. Donna Sandstrom is its Founder and Executive Director.