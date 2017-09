Want to get your weekend off to a rewarding start? Be at Highland Park Elementary School tomorrow (Saturday) morning to help the PTA clean up the playground!

We’ll meet on the blacktop at 9 am for coffee, treats, good work, and good fun! We’ll be tending our school grounds until 12 pm. See you there!

The school is at 1012 SW Trenton [map]. Even if you can’t spend three hours there, the PTA would appreciate any time you can give.