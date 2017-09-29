YOU CAN HELP: Community campaign to convince SDOT to keep its commitment to full Chief Sealth Walkways project

Westwood-area community advocates are ramping up their campaign to get the city to restore what it cut out of the Chief Sealth Walkways Improvement Project earlier this year. And they need your help.

As reported here in August, the city cut the community-proposed, grant-funded project in half because a development plan along 25th SW is expected and the developer would be expected to pay for similar improvements. The city acknowledged, though, that the improvements could be “several years” away, but in the meantime, they say, they’re only going to build the 26th SW path.

Community members say the idea of a developer maybe eventually building the 25th SW path is too uncertain and too far off, and want SDOT to recommit to the full project. They are concerned about safety of those who use the undeveloped path – not just nearby students – and the area’s status as a long-running eyesore (as noted on the Find It Fix It Walk last year).

The walkway-project status is on the agenda for next Tuesday’s Westwood-Roxhill-Arbor Heights Community Coalition meeting, and Marianne McCord – who shared the photos – says they are hoping for a show of support (6:15 pm October 3rd, Southwest Library, 9010 35th SW). If you can’t be there, e-mail NSFChiefSealthWalkway@seattle.gov – or, even if you can.