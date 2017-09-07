YOU CAN HELP! Benefits for hurricane survivors planned at Mioposto, B’s Po Boy

Two West Seattle restaurants are inviting you to help them raise money to help hurricane survivors:

MIOPOSTO: All four locations of this local chain, including Admiral, have five-day fundraisers starting tomorrow:

Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12, $5 raffle tickets will be available for purchase at every Mioposto location. The winner of the raffle will receive a $100 Mioposto gift card as well as a $500 donation in their name to a relief organization or charity of their choice. The raffle will conclude September 12 with a Dine-Out fundraising event at each Mioposto location from 4-10 pm. Half of the profits generated that night, as well as the entirety of the raffle funds, will be donated to the Salvation Army Disaster Services fund. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and most recently, Hurricane Irma, the mass devastation left in the paths of two of the largest storms in recent history has driven the Mioposto team to extend outreach beyond state lines.

Mioposto Admiral is at 2139 California SW; find its hours here.

B’S PO BOY: The Cajun restaurant on Alki is having a fundraiser next Monday (September 11th) for American Red Cross work to help survivors of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma: “We are donating 25% of our pre-sales-tax sales to the Red Cross … We also have some exciting items that have been donated for a ‘silent’ auction.” B’s is at 2738 Alki SW and will be open 11 am-9 pm on fundraiser day.