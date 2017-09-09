WRITE AND WIN: VFW announces student essay contests

From West Seattle’s VFW Post 2713, we’ve received word of this year’s student essay competition – with cash prizes, including a chance to win scholarship money, if the entrant’s in high school. Here’s the announcement:

All students in private, public, or home school are eligible to compete. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded for each grade, while first-place winners will advance to state and possibly national levels with greater prizes. The competitions are:

Youth Essay – Grades 3rd, 4th, 5th

Topic “What does a Veteran mean to me?”

Prizes: 1st $100, 2nd $75, 3rd $40, 4th-10th $15, 11th-15th $5

(Entry form here)

Patriots Pen – Grades 6th, 7th, 8th

Topic “America’s Gift to My Generation”

Prizes: 1st $125, 2nd $100, 3rd $75, 4th-6th $25, 7th-10th $15

(Entry info here)

Voice of Democracy – Grades 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

Topic “American History: Our Hope for the Future”

Prizes: 1st $150, 2nd $100, 3rd $75, 4th-6th place $25, 7th-10th place $15

Note: Each state winner is eligible for a $30,000 scholarship.

(Entry info here)