Jake reports he was running in Schmitz Park this morning when what he believes was a barred owl divebombed him twice:

Happened approximately here, around 7am. pic.twitter.com/63i8e0ZI30 — Jake VanderPlas (@jakevdp) September 14, 2017

It’s been months since our last “divebombing owl” report. This particular behavior is addressed in this infosheet from the state – usually related to nesting/staking out territory for it.