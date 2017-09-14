West Seattle, Washington

Why West Seattle Thriftway doesn’t want AMR ambulances parking in its lot

September 14, 2017 3:23 pm
Late last night, several people messaged us with links to a Facebook post in which a person identifying himself as an employee of private-ambulance company AMR, saying his employer had been banned from parking ambulances at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) while crews awaited their next call.

As we often mention in breaking-news coverage, AMR is called in when people are not injured seriously enough to need transport by city-owned-and-operated medic units (those units are based at fire stations – West Seattle has one medic unit, Medic 32, based at Fire Station 32 in The Triangle). AMR doesn’t have a headquarters facility in our area, so you will often see a between-calls ambulance crew parked somewhere – we’ve seen them on the street and in supermarket and restaurant parking lots.

We told the people who messaged us last night that we’d look into this today. (Online comments suggested it had been circulated to TV stations hours earlier, and this story ensued late last night.) Today, Thriftway – a locally owned independent store – published this message on its own Facebook page:

AMR is a privately owned for profit company held by Clayton, Dubilier and Rice, a private investment firm worth approximately $17 Billion. In an effort to lower costs and increase profits AMR’s management has instructed their employees to operate their business out of West Seattle Thriftway’s facility.

This action consisted of parking for several hours at a time and taking up several parking stalls due to the size of the vehicles limiting spaces for our customers at peak business hours. Over the last two years several requests have been made by West Seattle Thriftway to not use prime parking during peak business hours and has been met with little compliance from AMR staff.

Contrary to what has been posted, West Seattle Thriftway HAS NOT banned anyone from shopping with us and we fully support all of the fine EMT’s, Nurses, and Emergency Professionals.

What we cannot support is an outside company’s desire to increase their bottom line profit by impacting our ability to operate our facility efficiently and provide our customers with parking during peak hours.

We are open to discussing use with AMR during non-peak hours if compliance could be assured.”

If you have any questions, we welcome your email: http://westseattlethriftway.com/contactus.html

We also spoke by phone with Thriftway’s owner Paul Kapioski, who reiterated to WSB that he has been trying to work with AMR on this for two years “and getting very little response for them. … We simply wanted to ask them to not impact customers during our prime times … I hate to tell anybody they can’t park here, but it’s a private business, running their business out of our lot.” Meantime, we have a message out to the media-relations department at AMR (whose website says the company’s in the process of being sold) asking if they have encountered similar situations elsewhere

9 Replies to "Why West Seattle Thriftway doesn't want AMR ambulances parking in its lot"

  • Arbor Heights Mom September 14, 2017 (3:31 pm)
    This is a private equity cost saving measure. And all the ambulances in Seattle, and likely in the US, are now owned by private equity. They are trying to get a better return on their business. It’s not up to Thriftway to bankroll their parking. 

  • Just Wondering September 14, 2017 (4:19 pm)
    Seems like West Seattle would have some streets to park at  like on Alki where the news people report from when there’s a bad storm and the waves almost wash over them!  

  • BarGreMagGun September 14, 2017 (4:23 pm)
    Based on the above statement from Thriftway, I agree with them.  I think they are being kind.  AMR can rent/buy a building for their employees to wait for their next call. 

  • Swede. September 14, 2017 (4:34 pm)
    Thriftway is right in what they are doing. Why should they loose money so AMR can save some? If AMR paid for a spot that would be a different deal. 

  • steve September 14, 2017 (4:36 pm)
    I hate AMR. They always have their sirens blaring even when it’s 3am and nobody is on the road. SFD  and SPD usually silence the sirens in a polite way. 

  • miws September 14, 2017 (4:39 pm)
    Here is what I posted on Thriftway’s FB page. For context’s sake, the person’s name I mention is in reference to another commenter on that thread: 

    As a longtime customer of West Seattle Thriftway, I stand with them on this. 

    Although I realize the need for AMR to stage their ambulance(s) somewhere and support their employees need to have a safe and convenient to amenities place to park between calls, it is *fully* corporate AMR’s responsibility to arrange with another business for or to directly provide proper facilities. Thriftway, nor any other business is *obligated* to provide such facilities. 

    And yes, as Heidi mentions, Thriftway would very likely have liability issues should anything happen, such as an AMR vehicle striking a customer walking through the lot, or hitting a customer vehicle. Liability is one of the reasons other businesses, such as stand alone banks, don’t let patrons of neighborhood businesses such as restaurants and theaters park in their otherwise empty lot during the banks closed hours

    Mike

  • dawsonct September 14, 2017 (4:45 pm)
    The folks at Thriftway make excellent points.

    AMR need to cut into their massive profits and either create their own facilities, or rent space for parking in remote locations. Business owners should not be responsible for augmenting and protecting the profits of other businesses, without proper compensation.

  • sam-c September 14, 2017 (4:50 pm)
    I used to see one AMR ambulance parked on the street over near Walt Hundley play field, every morning, before rush hour.  Seemed like a reasonable spot to hang out    

  • zephyr September 14, 2017 (5:12 pm)
    Thriftway is a wonderful community asset.  Great people work there and they have often hosted local events and supported good causes.  Their social media post makes perfect sense.  Sounds like they have been bending over backwards to resolve this in a positive way.  

