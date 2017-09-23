West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Why the Guardian One helicopter was over Beach Drive

September 23, 2017 9:13 pm
9:13 PM: If you hear/see the Guardian One helicopter, here’s what it’s about, per radio discussion monitored via scanner: Someone called 911 to report hearing what sounded like someone possibly in trouble in the water/on a boat off Beach Drive near SW Atlas [map], and Guardian One just happens to be up on patrol, so it volunteered to go take a look in the area. Police have checked from the shore and say they’re not seeing any sign of trouble, but the helicopter crew is going to take a look anyway.

9:29 PM: Guardian One has moved on, and confirmed its previous assignment via Twitter.

  • Karen September 23, 2017 (9:19 pm)
    We are on the west side of  The Junction and have been hearing an annoying man’s voice for some time.   We assumed there is a party or ballgame.  Hope everyone is okay. 

