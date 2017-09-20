What’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday rainbow, photographed by Don Brubeck)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FILL THE BOOT: Third of four days during which you’ll find West Seattle firefighters out in The Junction until 7 pm, collecting money to fight muscular dystrophy. (California SW/SW Alaska)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

FRESH VEGETABLES AND FRUIT … grown at the High Point Market Garden, available for purchase at the weekly farm stand next to it, 4-7 pm today. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

WELCOMING WEEK CONTINUES … at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) with a cooking demo by Chef Kim O’Donnel, 4:30-6 pm: “Taste how potatoes are prepared in three different countries: India, Korea, and Mexico.” (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

SW SPOKANE PUMP STATION DROP-IN MEETING: Come find out about the city’s plan for this East Admiral pump station – drop by between 4:30 and 6:30 pm. (3214 SW Spokane)

POOCHES IN THE POOL: 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the second day of the end-of-season swim sessions for dogs (yes, the pool has already closed to humans for the rest of the year. Dogs only in the pool, but owners must stay nearby – other rules and info in our calendar listing. Fundraiser for AHSTC swim teams. (11003 31st SW)

MOVE OR REMODEL? Free workshop to help you answer the question, with presenters including Josh Niederberger of Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor), 6 pm at Graystone Mortgage. (4726 42nd SW)

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING @ VASHON: 7 pm at Vashon Island High School, Washington State Ferries leadership will talk about the Triangle Route challenges and listen to public comments. Here’s our story looking ahead to the meeting and back at last week’s task force meeting. (9600 SW 204th, Vashon)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, where DNDC will meet monthly through November. Tonight’s agenda is in our calendar listing. (1116 SW Holden)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: The monthly writer series starts its fourth season tonight, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with Daemond Arrindell and Jeanine Walker as featured readers, and Maketa Born presenting the Favorite Poem. Don’t know much about WordsWest? We talked with its co-curators Katy E. Ellis, Susan Rich, and Harold Taw for this WSB report. (5612 California SW)

DEADGRASS: Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia music at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)