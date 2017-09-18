What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Female downy woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘FILL THE BOOT’ DRIVE: Today through Thursday, West Seattle and four other areas of the city will see Seattle firefighters’ annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for muscular dystrophy. (California SW/SW Alaska)

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2-3 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “The Buddha in the Attic” by Julie Otsuka. All welcome! (9010 35th SW)

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT COMMISSION: This new city commission meets for the second time at City Hall downtown, 6 pm. The agenda is linked here; our coverage of the commission’s first meeting is here. (600 4th Ave.)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 6:30 pm at High Point Library, bring the kids for songs, stories, and rhymes! (35th SW/SW Raymond)

ROSTAM BATMANGLIJ LIVE IN-STORE: 7 pm at Easy Street Records, Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Rostam Batmanglij is live in-store with a special solo performance celebrating his just-released debut solo album. (California SW/SW Alaska)

