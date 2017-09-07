What’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for the rest of today/tonight:

PHOTO EXHIBIT/OPEN HOUSE: 4-9 pm at newly opened QSpace, its first photo exhibit, “PARSA’s Afghanistan,” opens, with this event:

Join us for an open house honoring Seattle native Marnie Gustavson, who is the Executive Director of PARSA Afghanistan, a non-profit with over 20 years’ history helping to empower the most disadvantaged in that country, particularly orphans and women. Ms. Gustavson has lived and worked in Afghanistan for the past 10 years. The exhibit will feature photos, cards, and unique items from Afghanistan. The photo exhibit will continue until October 7.

(3800 California SW)

HAPPY HOUR AND TOMATO TASTING: 5:30-7 pm, Seattle Farm School hosts a “homegrown happy hour and tomato tasting” at Beveridge Place Pub. If you have tomatoes to share, bring them! (Not mandatory.) More info in our calendar listing. Note that BPP is 21+. (6413 California SW)

DESIGN REVIEW #2 FOR 2222 SW BARTON: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center, this project – described in city files as “a four-story apartment building containing 27 small efficiency dwelling units and 39 apartment units” – gets its second and possibly final review by the Southwest Design Review Board.

See the full “packet” here. The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment. (4217 SW Oregon)

VIGIL FOR MURDER VICTIM: A candlelight vigil for 15-year-old Westcrest Park murder victim Derek Juarez-Lopez is planned at 7 pm at the park, according to the letter sent to Chief Sealth IHS families, included in our Wednesday update. (6th SW/SW Cambridge)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ, the community council for White Center, Top Hat, and the rest of unincorporated NH meets. See our partner site White Center Now for the agenda. All welcome. (1243 SW 112th)

SPECIAL FORCES BAND: “Original jazz, rock, and funk” at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)