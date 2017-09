7:58 AM: Thanks for the texted updates! Orcas are now reported to be southbound past the 4100 block of Beach Drive; we had an earlier report of some in Elliott Bay. Let us know if you see them!

8:18 AM: We have conflicting reports on direction so we’ll just amend this to “seen off West Seattle.”

8:26 AM: Thanks to Bruce Easter for the photo from the Elliott Bay sighting – added above.