West Seattle Wednesday: Westside Job Fair, Southwest District Council, music, more…

(Tall ship passing West Seattle in Tuesday’s “smoky gloom,” as photographer Tom Stoner described it)

Fall is really here. And so are all these highlights for today/tonight!

WESTSIDE JOB FAIR: First-ever job fair presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, 10 am-1 pm at Great American Diner and Bar – bring your resumé – more than 30 employers who are hiring NOW are waiting to meet you. (4752 California SW)

WHILE THE BIG KIDS ARE AT SCHOOL … take the little ones to preschool story time at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 10:30 am. (2306 42nd SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN: Summer growing season is still going strong. Today’s your next chance to buy produce steps away from where it was grown, 4-7 pm at the weekly High Point Market Garden Farm Stand. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Sisson Building/Senior Center – see the agenda here, including your chance for Q&A with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

HARVEST MOON PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP: 6:45 pm tonight and the next two Thursday nights, at the Seattle Chinese Garden. Registration required; details in our calendar listing. (6000 16th SW)

THE YAWPERS: Free in-store concert at Easy Street Records, 7 pm. All ages. (California/Alaska)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter, performing tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

DANCEABLE COUNTRY CLASSICS … are what you’ll hear tonight at Parliament Tavern from The Loose Heels and The Southwest Sweethearts. 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

