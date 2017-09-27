West Seattle Wednesday: Highland Park AC; Madison PTSA; Market Garden finale; Poetrybridge; benefit trivia; more…

(Morning haze, photographed from Don Armeni Boat Ramp by Don Brubeck)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: One or more newborn-to-12-month-olds in your care? High Point Library welcomes you for story time, 11:30 am-noon. Free, as always. (3411 SW Raymond)

FARM STAND FINALE: Last scheduled day of the season for the High Point Market Garden Farm Stand, 4-7 pm, selling produce grown at the mini-farm on the site. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: First meeting of fall! See agenda highlights here – you’re needed to help make a difference in your neighborhood. 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL PTSA: All Madison Middle School parents/guardians are invited to tonight’s meeting in the school library, first general meeting of the school year. 7-7:45 pm will be a panel discussion “Getting to Know Madison”; after that, it’s the business meeting, including an update from principal Dr. Robert Gary. Also: “We’re looking for volunteers to fill PTSA roles, including a Vice President – Programs, which is a board position.” Get involved! Find out more at madisonptsa.com. (45th SW/SW Spokane)

(Sunset from Alki, photographed by Travis Ruff)

POETRYBRIDGE: This month’s readers are Sherri Levine and Helen Puciloski – read about them here. 7 pm, poems and stories at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with Poetrybridge. (5612 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 8-11 pm, Joe Ross & The Bird Watchers: “Rousing New Orleans roadhouse and honky-tonk jazz featuring West Seattle’s own Joe Ross and Seattle jazz legend Ronnie Pierce.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BENEFIT TRIVIA: 8:30 pm trivia at Talarico’s with Phil Tavel. This week, it’s a fundraiser for Jazz Night School, $3 instead of $2, with all proceeds going to JNS. Raffle prizes too! (4718 California SW)