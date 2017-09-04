WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Moon reddens, as smoke brings Air Quality Alert

Thanks to Ben Hutchinson for the photo! We were discussing the smoke-reddened almost-full-moon view on Twitter thanks to a heads-up from @WestSeaWx, but no image until Ben’s photo arrived. The color’s a lot like what we saw at sunset, vivid orange-red, now that wildfire smoke has moved back in – this time the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says it’s coming west from the Cascades. And the National Weather Service has an Air Quality Alert for our area through midnight tomorrow night, citing Montana smoke moving this way too. This map shows the fires around the region:

Meantime, we’re also still under a Heat Advisory alert from the NWS>, through 10 pm Tuesday night.