WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 'Heat Advisory' alert for Monday, Tuesday

September 3, 2017 6:43 pm
6:43 PM: Yes, we know sunspots don’t really affect Earth weather, but the photo David Hutchinson sent today still seemed a fitting image to go with news of a weather alert for the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory for noon Monday through 10 pm Tuesday, saying the high temperature both days could get into the mid-90s. The forecast for both days also mentions “areas of smoke.”

P.S. Back to the sunspots – David points us to spaceweather.com for the explanation.

7:59 PM: Tonight brought a gorgeous sunset – James Bratsanos captured the color:

