West Seattle Tuesday: What’s up for today/tonight

With the right camera lens (and/or binoculars), the Space Needle‘s renovation work is in view from West Seattle, as David Hutchinson shows us with the photo above. Besides gazing across the bay, here’s what else you can do today/tonight – highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE FIBER ARTS CLUB: 11 am-1 pm, you’re welcome to drop in at Highland Park Improvement Club: “A group for people in South Seattle who like to knit, crochet, quilt, spin, etc., or who are interested in learning. We trade tips, supplies and snacks! Everyone is welcome, regardless of skill level. Children are welcome. Free and open to the public.” (1116 SW Holden)

REBUILDING WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS? Seattle Public Schools is planning its next big BEX ballot measure, and at least four West Seattle elementary schools are under consideration for rebuilds. The School Board has a work session at district HQ in SODO today, 4:30-6:30 pm (thanks to the Seattle Schools Community Forum website for pointing this out). No public comment at work sessions, but they are open to the public for observing. (3rd Ave. S./S. Lander)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

CRIME, SAFETY, PREPAREDNESS: It’s all on the agenda for the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network, which gets back to monthly meetings post-summer, starting at 6:30 pm tonight at the Southwest Precinct. All welcome – you don’t have to be a captain or even part of a BW. (2300 SW Webster)

FAMILY STORY TIME: All ages at Delridge Library, 7 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LOTS OF LAUGHS: Comedians’ Power Hour at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm: “The joking and drinking roadshow bout to find out which Seattle comic has what it takes to call themselves CPH Champion. Local comedians Erin Ingle and Rachel Walls battle wits against one another in a joke for joke competition to land the best punchlines.” 21+. No cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

KARAOKE: Got the Tuesday blues? Sing them away tonight. On our calendar, two opportunities – Baby Ketten Karaoke at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) in North Delridge and karaoke @ Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW) in the Admiral District, both starting at 9 pm.