West Seattle Tuesday: Hurricane relief; Fauntleroy, Admiral, & South Park community meetings; soccer; more…

Thanks to Victoria Gnatoka for views of West Seattle from the air, photographed while she was flying out of Sea-Tac last week. Here’s what’s happening on the ground for the rest of your Tuesday:

DINE OUT FOR HURRICANE RELIEF: 4-10 pm, half the proceeds at Mioposto Admiral (and its sibling restaurants elsewhere in the city, if you’re off-peninsula tonight) go to hurricane relief, as do all proceeds from $5 raffle tickets. (2139 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point, the Chief Sealth International High School girls-soccer team hosts West Seattle High School. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

FREE IRISH-DANCE LESSON: 4:45 pm at the VFW Hall in The Triangle, it’s the start of a new round of Comerford School of Irish Dance lessons for new beginners, and the first lesson is free. (3601 SW Alaska)

‘SCHOOL YOUR PARENTS’: 5-7 pm at High Point Library:

Learn about great resources that the High Point Library presents during the school year for students and families Scavenger Hunt Fun! Refreshments School Supplies Giveaway West Seattle Helpline Clothesline Program will be giving out gently used clothing to all Come join us!

(35th SW/SW Raymond)

JUSTIN KAUSAL-HAYES: Live music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm. No cover; happy-hour specials available until 6 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm board meeting – everyone welcome – at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. The agenda is in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm general meeting – everyone welcome – at The Sanctuary at Admiral. Guest speaker is Karen Berge from West Seattle Be Prepared – always a timely topic, but even more so right now with the hurricanes and Mexico megaquake affecting millions. (42nd SW/SW Lander)

SOUTH PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm general meeting – everyone welcome – at SP Neighborhood Center. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

MAX CRUMBLE ORCHESTRA: “Homage to elevator music,” 7:30-10 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral)

THERE’S ALWAYS MORE … for today, tonight, and way beyond, on our complete-calendar page, where you can also find out how to get your event listed (hint: the earlier we get the info, the better!).