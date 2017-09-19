West Seattle Tuesday: Crime Prevention Council, Junction Neighborhood Organization, Welcoming Week, dog swim, Seabird Survey training, more…

(Osprey, photographed by Kersti Muul)

Unique opportunities today/tonight – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘WELCOMING WEEK’ AT YMCA: You’re invited to the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) for “Welcoming Week” presentations starting with two sessions today – one that’s just ending as we publish this, but another’s at 6:30-7:30 pm – for “Our Global Y,” as staff member Austin Cassell shares his reflection on his recent trip to the Tijuana YMCA. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

FILL THE BOOT: Seattle Firefighters will be out around the city, 9 am-7 pm, with their annual fundraiser to fight muscular dystrophy, including multiple corners in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. (California SW/SW Alaska)

DESIGN-REVIEW CHANGES @ CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE: Following up on the public hearing last week (WSB coverage here), the City Council‘s Planning, Land Use, and Zoning Committee will take up proposed changes to Design Review again today and may vote to send them on to the full Council – possibly with amendments. The meeting starts at 9:30 am at City Hall. (600 4th Ave.)

POOCHES IN THE POOL: 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the first day of the end-of-season swim sessions for dogs (after the pool has already closed to humans for the rest of the year. Dogs only in the pool, but owners must stay nearby – other rules and info in our calendar listing. Fundraiser for AHSTC swim teams. (11003 31st SW)

TRAIN TO HELP WITH PUGET SOUND SEABIRD SURVEYS: From Kersti Muul: “Audubon has a Puget Sound Seabird Survey that runs from October to April on the first Saturday of the month. There is a Survey Protocol Training (tonight) at 5:30-7:30 pm.” At Lincoln Park, at the shelter just north of the restrooms. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SHOULD I HELP? Domestic-violence-awareness training presented by New Beginnings at High Point Community Center, 6-7:30 pm: “Attend this quick and easy workshop and walk away with actions you can immediately put into place if you suspect domestic violence around you.” Registration information is in our calendar listing. (6920 34th SW)

DADS AND KIDS PIZZA NIGHT AT SANISLO: New program launching tonight at Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge – free pizza for dads and kids at 6 pm, then at 6:30, a presentation about WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students). From Ebony Lee:

All are welcome including community members who would like to learn about the program. Although the national program is geared toward men, at Sanislo we welcome both women and men! This is a unique chance for dads, granddads, uncles, step-dads, and adult brothers to have a night alone with their student in a fun atmosphere at school. WATCH D.O.G.S. is a one-of-a-kind school-based, father-involvement program that works to support education and safety. WATCH D.O.G.S. is one of the nation’s largest and most respected school-based, family, and community engagement, organizations in the country. Since the program’s creation in 1998, more than 6,450 schools across the country have launched a WATCH D.O.G.S. program of their own. Each school year hundreds of thousands of fathers and father-figures make a positive impact on millions of children by volunteering millions of hours in their local schools through this amazing one-of-a-kind program.

The event is in the Performance Center at Sanislo. (1812 SW Myrtle)

PARKING & PARK AT JuNO: As previewed here last night, the Junction Neighborhood Organization agenda tonight includes SDOT reps talking about the new parking review they’re launching in The Junction, Parks reps talking about the new park to be developed in the 4700 block of 40th SW, an update on HALA upzoning, and more. 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library – this month’s book is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COALITION: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, it’s your monthly chance to hear from and talk to local police. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all acoustic musicians welcome! (5612 California SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. “Unbridled bluegrass, Irish and folk tunes with a side of punk.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

